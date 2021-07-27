Raj Kundra porn films case: Shilpa Shetty’s husband sent to judicial custody for 14 days by Killa court

’s husband Raj Kundra has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by Killa court in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. As you might be aware, Kundra was arrested on the night of July 19 by Mumbai police’s crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. Also Read - SHOCKING! Model Sagarika Shona Suman alleges getting death threats after accusing Raj Kundra of demanding NUDE audition

He was produced before the magistrate court at the end of his police remand on Tuesday. The businessman had moved court for bail and his plea was kept for hearing on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has granted anticipatory bails to model-actors Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra. It has stated that no coercive action will be taken against the duo till September 20, 2021. Sherlyn was summoned to appear before the property cell on Tuesday in connection with the porn racket case involving Kundra. The High Court will also hear Kundra's plea challenging "illegal arrest" and seeking quashing of the lower court's order later today.

Shilpa Shetty, who is said to be one of the board members of Viaan Industries, has been reportedly interrogated in this case. According to reports, she denied having any connection in producing and distributing adult films. Further, she is said to have also defended her husband by stating that erotica is not pornography. Reportedly, Crime Branch also carried out a raid at Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's home in Juhu. Further details of this case are yet awaited.