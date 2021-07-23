Raj Kundra porn films case: 'Topless, nude scenes, smooches' part of contract actresses were made to sign before shooting HotShots films

Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday in a pornography-related case. He was then sent to judicial custody till July 23. Latest update is that his custody has been extended till July 27. 's husband's business is being investigated and a lot of revelations are coming to fore. The recent update is that the copy of an alleged form that the actresses were asked to sign before shooting for the film has been accessed by the media. Also Read - Salman Khan, Raj Kundra, Ayesha Takia and more – Bollywood and TV celebs who were trolled this week and why

India Today has received a copy of the form that the actresses were asked to sign. As per the report, sources revealed that the aspiring actresses and models were asked to sign this form on the pretext of receiving a big break in the film industry. However, the form did not carry company's name or registration number. The context of the form read, "I am glad that you have agreed to cast me as an artist for your new Web Series titled...................on a package of Rs 10,000 under the banner Fliz Movies which is scheduled to release on one of the world's leading OTT platform, shooting dates as discussed are...........I hereby with consent declare that I have agreed to perform intimate, erotic, bold scenes including lip lock, smooch scenes, topless/nude scenes for this film. I hereby consent that I have agreed to perform these scenes at my own will and not under any pressure from the production house. I hereby declare I have no objection whatsoever, if the production house, uses my erotic/bold/topples/nude scenes in the movie or run on whatever websites or OTT platform and I shall not claim any allegations against the same."

Along with Raj Kundra, his close aide Ryan Tharpe has also been arrested and his judicial custody has also been extended till July 27. Further details in this case are yet to be known. Watch this space for more updates.