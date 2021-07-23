Raj Kundra porn films case: Shilpa Shetty to NOT be summoned by Mumbai Police in this case; more details here

Businessman and 's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday night. As per the reports, he was arrested for his involvement in pornography-related case. The investigation is on and he has been sent into judicial custody till July 23. Meanwhile, it has now been reported that Shilpa Shetty won't be summoned in this case. The actress is one of the directors of Viaan Industries owned by Raj Kundra. Also Read - SHOCKING! Model Sagarika Shona Suman alleges getting death threats after accusing Raj Kundra of demanding NUDE audition

As reported by Etimes, Mumbai Police stated that the investigation is going on about another company called Kenrin. "Shilpa Shetty is one of the directors of Viaan Industries while the police investigation is probing into Kenrin only," said Mumbai Police as reported by the portal. Kenrin is a UK-based company that owns HotShots app. The app reportedly carried adult content. Kenrin is said to be owned by Raj Kundra's brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi. At a press briefing, it was stated by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) that the content creation, operation of the app and other activities were carried out by Raj Kundra's Viaan Industries.

Apart from Raj Kundra, a few other people connected to this case have also been arrested. His close aide named Ryan Tharpe has also been arrested. It was reported that the WhatsApp chats between Raj Kundra and other partners are the key evidence in this case.

After Raj Kundra's arrest, a few old tweets of him had gone viral on social media. His 9-year-old tweet that read, "so here go's why it was legal to pay someone for sex on camera and how is it different from the other," caught netizens attention once again as they churned out memes. Another tweet of his that went viral was, "India: Actors are playing cricket, cricketers are playing politics, politicians are watching porn, and porn stars are becoming actors."