Raj Kundra pornography case: Kangana Ranaut says 'all that glitter is not gold'; vows to expose under belly of 'Bullywood'

It was yesterday that Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra got arrested in a pornography-related case. Today, Kangana Ranaut reacted to it saying that she will expose many with her upcoming home production venture Tiku weds Sheru.