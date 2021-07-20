Raj Kundra pornography case: Kangana Ranaut says 'all that glitter is not gold'; vows to expose under belly of 'Bullywood'

News is all about 's husband Raj Kundra. The businessman was reportedly arrested yesterday by Mumbai Police in pornography-related case. Mumbai Police commissioner had confirmed his arrest saying, "We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient pieces of evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress.” Now, has reacted to this case. Also Read - Deepika Padukone beats Kangana Ranaut and more to become the highest paid Bollywood actress! Check complete list here

On her Insta stories, she wrote that everything that glitters is not always gold and that she will expose 'bullywood' with her home production venture. She wrote, "This is why I call movie industry a gutter... all that glitter is not gold, I am going to expose under belly of Bullywood in my upcoming production called Tiku weds Sheru.." She further mentioned that there is a need of strong value system in Bollywood. She wrote, "we need strong value system and conscience in the e creative industry and of course a whip." It was a few months ago that Kangana Ranaut launched her production house called Manikarnika films. She had shared about Tiku weds Sheru and stated that it will be a love story and a satire, as reported by news agency ANI.



As per the latest updates in this case, Raj Kundra has been sent to court custody till July 23. Reportedly, his mobile phone has been seized and it will be scrutinized by the police. Apart from Raj Kundra, another accused named Ryan Thorpe was also arrested by the police on Monday. It is being reported that WhatsApp chats between Raj Kundra and partners are the key evidence in this case.

Meanwhile, as Raj Kundra's arrest made headlines, his old tweets about Porn vs Prostitution resurfaced on the internet.