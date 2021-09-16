As per the latest reports, the property cell of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch has filed a supplementary chargesheet involving Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe in connection to the pornographic case. It is believed that the chargesheet is of 1,500 pages and includes statements of 43 witnesses including that of Raj Kundra's wife actress . In the chargesheet, Shilpa reportedly said, “Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to.” Also Read - Raj Kundra pornography case: Shilpa Shetty Kundra says, 'I was busy with work, was not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps'

Amid the ongoing controversy, Shilpa took to Instagram recently to share how she remains positive. She posted a picture in which she is seen doing Yoga. "When you focus on the good, the good gets better," she wrote on the picture. Her caption mentioned how to choose 'positivity over doubt / fear or anything that seems to derail your mind towards a negative thought'. It read, "Start your day or any new work with positive thoughts and intentions. Focus only on the good that comes your way to help amplify and manifest it to greater proportions. Make it a habit to choose positivity over doubt / fear or anything that seems to derail your mind towards a negative thought. Be good, do better, and you'll only get the best back!" Have a look at her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Fans reacted on her post. "So true," wrote a user. Many others reacted with heart emojis.