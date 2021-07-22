Raj Kundra pornography case update: 'Vulgar content but cannot be classified as porn,' defends Shilpa Shetty's husband's lawyer

's husband and businessman Raj Kundra is ruling the headlines currently for all the wrong reasons. It was on Monday that he was arrested by Mumbai Police in a pornography-related case. Post his arrest, he was sent into judicial custody till July 23. According to the latest update, Raj Kundra's lawyer in court made an argument that vulgar content cannot be classified as porn. Also Read - When Raj Kundra's efforts to woo Shilpa Shetty failed to impress the actress

As per a NDTV report, Raj's lawyer in the court stated that it is incorrect to classify the content as porn and also objected to Section 67A of the Information Technology Act which deals with sending obscene content in electronic form. He also objected to other sections with respect to pornography charged in this case as these laws consider 'actual intercourse' as porn. "The IT Act sections can't be read with IPC sections, but here police has done this. Section 67A of IT Act talks about sexually explicit acts. Only the actual... intercourse can be considered porn. Rest all is just vulgar content," said Abad Ponda, Raj Kundra's lawyer.

He further added, "Police is following what web series are doing these days - vulgar content. But that's not really classified as porn. Nothing in this remand shows that two people actually indulged in act of intercourse. If it's not actual intercourse, it's not classified as porn." His lawyer also objected to Raj Kundra's arrest stating that an arrest should be carried out only if the investigation cannot move any further without doing the same.

Apart from Raj Kundra, 11 more people are said to have suffered an arrest in this case. Raj Kundra's reported close aide named Ryan Tharpe has also been arrested. The businessman has reportedly applied for anticipatory bail in this case.