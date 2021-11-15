Wedding season is on and some of our Bollywood couples are also tying the knot. and Patralekhaa are one of them. Their wedding card is leaked and according to it, they will get married in Chandigarh today. A fanpage shared the wedding invite on Twitter. Have a look at it below: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's engagement party, Raj Kundra - Shilpa Shetty get embroiled in cheating case, Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's celebrations and more

Recently, the wedding pictures and videos of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were all over the internet. In one of the videos, Rajkummar went down on his knee to propose to Patralekaa. We also saw Patralekhaa proposing him. Talking about their looks, Rajkummar wore a white kurta-churidaar paired with a matching jacket while Patralekhaa was seen in a white and silver gown.

In 2018, Rajkummar had opened up about his mother's reaction to meeting Patralekhaa for the first time. She had said that Patralekhaa would be the last girl her son would be meeting. It seems her prediction has come true as they are getting married.

The couple have shared many cute posts for each other on social media. On one of her birthdays, Rajkummar had written on Instagram, "It’s a special day for the most awesome girl. Happy birthday to the beautiful and kind @patralekhaa. May your special day and everyday that comes hereafter will be filled with happiness and joyous moments.”

In 2019, when filmmaker had asked Rajkummar Rao about his marriage plans with Patralekhaa, he had said that he still felt like a kid and was not ready to get married. He added that they were in a very happy relationship. He also stated that their parents were not complaining so there was no pressure to get married and both of them were focusing on their respective careers. “It's not like we don't believe in the institution but right now we don't feel it's the right time. It's a mutual decision," the actor had said.

According to reports, both of them were dating each other since 2010. There were seen together in the 2014 film CityLights.