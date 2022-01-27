created quite a stir on social media today with his ‘weird’ mirror selfie with wife Patralekhaa. In the pic, Patralekhaa looked quite strange. Rajkummar captioned the pic, “Sheesha aur sheeshe me tasveer. Mirror Selfie-Check Beauty-Check Frame-Check Shirt-Check.” Commenting on the pic, Patralekhaa wrote, “Loveeeee you.” A fan wrote, “I was really confused. Hope I was not the only one,” wrote a fan. “Photo samajhne mein dimaag hil gaya mera,” commented another fan. It seems Rajkummar didn’t expect such reactions and hence has not deleted the post. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's awkward mirror selfie sets tongues wagging; Anushka Sharma warns Priyanka Chopra Jonas on motherhood and more

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15 last year. Sharing their wedding post on Instagram, Patralekhaa had written, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever."

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao had written, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband Patralekhaa. Here's to forever .. and beyond."

Recently, Rajkummar had alerted everyone about a fake mail that was sent using his name to extort Rs 3 crore. The actor shared a screenshot of the email on social media. He captioned the post as "#Fake guys please be careful of such fake people. I don’t know anyone named Saumya. They are using fake email ids and managers to con people."

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in Badhaai Do along with . The trailer of the film was released recently.