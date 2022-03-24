is in the news after being summoned by Magistrate Court for allegedly assaulting a journalist. A tweet by ANI read, “Mumbai | Andheri Magistrate Court summons Salman Khan to appear on April 5 in a 2019 case filed by a journalist Ashok Pandey for allegedly misbehaving with him. Court has summoned the actor for offences under IPC sections 504 and 506.” According to Times Now, Pandey said that he was assaulted when he tried to film Salman Khan while riding a cycle in April 2019. He said that he was assaulted despite taking permission from Salman’s bodyguards to film him. Now, has defended Salman. I Also Read - Tiger 3: Here's what Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan bonded over while shooting the action thriller [Exclusive]

In an interview to The Times of India, Rakhi said that he is human and can get angry. She said that no media is ever bad, but when you become a big star, a few questions hurt you. Rakhi went on to add that Salman's movies are super hit, he has millions of fans but somewhere, he has not achieved the happiness of life. "I think he has got everything, but at times he is in loss too. If you press his sore point then he too can get pissed, he is human," she said.

She went on to say that Salman is 'always stressed' when his movies release and he 'wouldn't want to fall' in front of his fans. Rakhi said, "If someone poses a wrong question, then he can get angry, he is a real human being so he may have said something, but I don't think anyone should file a case against him."

Rakhi had previously thanked Salman for the treatment of her ailing mother.