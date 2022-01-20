Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently made their relationship official. They are of the cutest couples and keep us couple goals every now and then. Rakul took to Instagram to share a picture in which she is looking super-gorgeous. “This is my sitting pretty pose #dreamer,” she wrote as her caption which was followed by wink and heart emojis. Jackky couldn’t stop himself from reacting on her girlfriend’s post. He commented, “OH MY MY,” which was followed by love heart emojis. Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sooryavanshi re-releases in theatres, Kapil Sharma biopic and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

In October last year, Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Rakul’s birthday. Wishing her, Jackky had written, Without you, days don’t seem like days.

Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my ❤️" Replying to him, Rakul wrote “Thankyouuuu my ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani.” Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh opens up on making her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani official; says, 'We all know who the couples are, hiding and running'

While talking to Film Companion about making their relationship official, Rakul said, "Let's face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought. Giving that respect to each other is important. I was quite moved." Also Read - Runway 34: Is the Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan starrer headed straight to OTT? Here's what we know [EXCLUSIVE]