Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Lara Dutta reveals when the couple is getting married

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most famous B-Town couples. There has been a lot of talk about them getting hitched and now, Bell Bottom actress Lara Dutta has shared an import update. Talking to Times Now, when asked about the couple's marriage plans, Lara said, "I believe that they are getting married this year."

Lara also said that she doesn't know much about what all couples from the younger generation are currently dating. "I might say something about some couple and I wouldn't even know if they are still together or not," she said.

Last year, Ranbir had confessed that he is hoping to get married soon to his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The actor revealed that if there had not been a pandemic situation, the two would have been married already. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said, "I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."

They were living together in 2020’s lockdown. Praising Alia, Ranbir had said, “My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes.” He added that initially, they were dealing with the family crisis, and then he got into reading, spent time with my family, and watched two-three films every day.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will next be seen in director Ayan Mukerji's action-adventure-fantasy venture, Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. It marks the third collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.