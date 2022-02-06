and keep give us couple goals. There have been talks about their wedding since 2020 and it seems they are soon going to be husband and wife in April this year. According to an ETimes report, the preparations of their shaadi are underway. They may marry in Ranthambore, Rajasthan as it’s one of their favourite destinations. It can be recalled that and also got married there at Six Senses resort Fort Barwara. Also Read - From Kareena Kapoor to Barbara Mori to Kangana Ranaut – 6 women Hrithik Roshan had the hots for

However, there are conflicting takes on their marriage. A source close to the Bhatt family told ETimes that there was no truth to this. Another source said that all of it is hearsay. The source added that every time, Ranbir and Alia make news for their relationship, there is news that they are going to tie the knot. The source pointed out that the trigger point this time was Ranbir's Gangubai Kathiawadi gesture and added that their marriage talks are all rumours.

It can be recalled that in 2020, Ranbir had confessed in an interview to Rajeev Masand that that he is hoping to get married soon to his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The actor revealed that if there had not been a pandemic situation, the two would have been married already. He had said, "I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."

On the work front, Alia has SS Rajamouli's RRR, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, apart from and Gangubai Kathiawadi. On the other hand, Ranbir has apart from Brahmastra.