Raveena Tandon’s father Ravi Tandon is no more. He was 85. According to reports, he had lung fibrosis and passed away due respiratory failure at his residence at 3:45 am. For those of you who don’t know, he was a film director and a producer. He had made films like Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-daar and Zindagi. Raveena took to Instagram to remember her father. Sharing a few throwback pics, she wrote, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.” Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's 3 wedding venues, Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl to reconcile and more
Many celebs are offering their condolences. “Heartfelt condolences,” wrote Neelam Rajput. “Condolences,” wrote Neelam. Juhi Chawla commented, “Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace ??Om Shanti ??” Also Read - Badhaai Do, Bachchan Pandey, KGF 2, Beast and 5 more Bollywood and South biggies that have booked 2022 holiday weekends
After the news of his death, a few actors visited Raveena’s home to pay their last respects. Farah Khan and Ridhima Pandit were snapped at Raveena’s house. Also Read - Ajith in Valimai, Yash in KGF 2, Thalapathy Vijay in Beast and seven more South superstars who nailed their FIRST LOOKS – view pics
Meanwhile, in a past interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Raveena revealed that she was replaced in a film ‘intentionally’ due to insecurity of the hero’s girlfriend. She said that the girl forced him to replace me because the hero and Raveena were a hit pair. The actress added that she lost a few films because of that.
The actress recently wrapped up her dubbing for the KGF 2. The film also stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, and others in important roles. It is scheduled to release on April 14.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.