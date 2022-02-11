’s father Ravi Tandon is no more. He was 85. According to reports, he had lung fibrosis and passed away due respiratory failure at his residence at 3:45 am. For those of you who don’t know, he was a film director and a producer. He had made films like , Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-daar and Zindagi. Raveena took to Instagram to remember her father. Sharing a few throwback pics, she wrote, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.” Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's 3 wedding venues, Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl to reconcile and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Many celebs are offering their condolences. "Heartfelt condolences," wrote Neelam Rajput. "Condolences," wrote Neelam. commented, "Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace ??Om Shanti ??"

After the news of his death, a few actors visited Raveena's home to pay their last respects. and Ridhima Pandit were snapped at Raveena's house.

Meanwhile, in a past interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Raveena revealed that she was replaced in a film ‘intentionally’ due to insecurity of the hero’s girlfriend. She said that the girl forced him to replace me because the hero and Raveena were a hit pair. The actress added that she lost a few films because of that.

The actress recently wrapped up her dubbing for the KGF 2. The film also stars Yash, , , and others in important roles. It is scheduled to release on April 14.