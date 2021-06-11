Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Remo D'souza gets 'goosebumps' recalling his last conversation with the late actor

June 14 marks the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. His untimely demise left everyone shocked. The actor was reportedly found hanging in his apartment in Bandra. Soon after his death, many celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to mourn the loss. Now, choreographer-director Remo D'souza has revealed about the last conversation that he had with the late actor. Remo revealed that Sushant wanted to do a dance film with him. Also Read - Prabhudheva, Farah Khan, Remo D'Souza and more: 5 choreographers who emerged as successful directors

To Times of India, Remo D'Souza revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of D+ shared that he wanted to do a dance film with him. "Sushant wanted to do a dance film. When he had come on my show, Dance+, for the promotion of one of his movies, he had asked me to work on a dance film with him. I wish I could have. Sushant was an amazing dancer. Right from his first performance on JDJ, we knew he had the potential to win. To me, he was a winner. In fact, I was surprised he lost. He was such a good-looking boy, who owned the stage each time he stepped on it. He was great with every dance form that he tried," he said.

Remo further went on to add that Sushant was a blend of born dancer and trained dancer. He said, " I've always believed that either you are a born dancer or you are a trained dancer. Sushant was a blend of both. He was the perfect mix, someone who learned different forms and performed them with perfection." Talking about his last conversation with the late actor, the ABCD 2 director stated, "Sushant had casually told me, 'Sir, you know I am a good dancer, let's do a dance film together.' I get goosebumps when I think of that conversation." Sushant is dearly missed by all.