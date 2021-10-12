The entertainment industry is the biggest one in providing a livelihood for millions. It has made numerous dreams come true. This alley of the artist is the writer of many real stories.

Ranina Reddy is one of them, she is the most talented and prominent singer, especially in the south regional entertainment industry. She has been a playback singer for more than a hundred movies.

The artist recorded her first song at the age of 11. Her versatile voice has earned her millions of fans who always wait for her next song. She has worked predominantly in Tamil and Telugu movies.

The singer is a true believer of the Universe. She believes that it’s the power of the universe that has brought her all the success. She says, “I will forever be grateful to the universe, as all the songs I have sung has come to me with no auditions or contacts, neither did I asked anyone. Therefore, I firmly believe it to be the universe.”

From her first song Idhu Kadhal Minsarama in 2008 to the recent one Ratatapata in 2021, the artist has given voice to many hit songs. Ek Baar, Ammandu Lets Do Kummundu, Labbar Bomma and the list continues.

She has a history of working with some most amazing composers and musicians like AR Rahman, Harris Jayraj, Devi Sri Prasad, S Thaman and more. The singer finds herself blessed working with such great artists.

Having a musical family background, Ranina says, “I worked hard to stand where I am. I find motivation and mentorship from my parents as they both are singers too. Yet, if there is no luck, nothing moves.”

Ranina’s belief in the Universe is truly unwavering. She knows that the forces of nature are bound to build the story of humans and that all her success has something to do with the universe.