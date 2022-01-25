Republic Day 2022: From Lata Mangeshkar's Aye Mere Watan to AR Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam, 7 patriotic songs you must listen to this Gantantra Diwas

From Lata Mangeshkar's Aye Mere Watan to AR Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salam to Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera, we have picked some songs that make you extra patriotic this Republic Day.