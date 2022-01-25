India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day this year on January 26. As you might be aware, it was on this day in 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India. As we are just a day away from the special day, here’s a list of evergreen patriotic songs you can enjoy. From ’s Aye Mere Watan to AR Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salam to Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera, we have picked some songs that make you extra patriotic today. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra to be replaced in Alia Bhatt-Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zara after embracing motherhood?

Maa Tujhe Salaam (AR Rahman)

AR Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam is one of his finest. His vocals and the picturisation of the song is just too good.

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon (Lata Mangeshkar)

Teri Mitti (Kesari)

Ae Watan (Raazi)

Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera (Swades)

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola (The legend of Bhagat Singh)

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai (AR Rahman)

If this song doesn't make you cry, we don't know what will. It is one the finest songs which will make you remember those who lost their lives for the country. This one is a recent song but just too good. It will make you super-emo. The lyrics of this song are pretty deep. The song will make you love India a little more. Shah Rukh was brilliant in this film which earnestly dealt with so many issues our country is facing. A classic song that will make you remember the sacrifices people made for India. Sung by Hariharan, this one will tug at your heatstrings.