RIP Dilip Kumar: Amul pays a ‘classic’ tribute to the legendary actor; calls him 'har andaz ka leader' for his many iconic characters

passed away yesterday at the age of 98. Amul, which is known for its topicals, has paid a tribute to the legendary actor. The text on the post was related to his iconic films , Ganga Jamuna, Aadmi. It read, "Ganga bhi, jamuna bhi, Aadmi bhi, vidhaata bhi, haar andaaz ka leader." The caption on the post read, "Tribute to the legendary actor." The post will surely bring a smile on your face. Have a look at it below:

The actor was laid to rest in a suburban cemetery amid full state honours in Mumbai yesterday. His body was kept at his Bandra home a few hours for people to pay their last respects even as huge crowds assembled outside to catch a glimpse of the legendary star before his final journey.

Top people from all walks of life including President R.N. Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi, mourned his passing, even as social media was flooded with grief and admiration for the legend.

Besides, two Bharat Ratnas and Sachin Tendulkar, , Shahid Rafi - son of legendary singer who crooned many songs for the late actor - and other prominent Bollywood personalities mourned his demise and recalled his contributions to the film industry.

Confirming Dilip Kumar's death on Wednesday morning, family friend Faisal Farooqui had tweeted from the veteran actor's official handle: "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. Faisal Farooqui."

(With inputs from IANS)