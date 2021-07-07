RIP Dilip Kumar: Did you know Saira Banu fell in love with him at the age of 12? Here are lesser known facts about their beautiful love story

'My Kohinoor' that's how Saira Banu referred her husband - Dilip Kumar. The legendary actor breathed his last at the age of 98 leaving behind a void that can never be filled. There will never be another Dilip Kumar and Bollywood has indeed lost its Kohinoor. While he will be known for his amazing filmography, his eternal love story with Saira Banu will forever be considered to be the greatest in the history. Did you know that Saira Banu fell in love with him at the age of 12? Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: The morning when Saira Banu's 'Yusuf Saab' failed to recognize her, after four decades of marriage

In an old interview, Saira Banu had said, "I was not just another girl smitten by Dilip Kumar. For me, it was no castle in the air because I had given my dream the strong foundation of faith- faith in myself and faith in God.” She met him at the age of 16 during the screening of Mughal-e-Azam and was completely smitten by his charm. She remembered how he complimented her and she was over the moon. "When he smiled at me and remarked that I was a pretty girl, I could feel my whole being taking wing and flying rapturously. I knew somewhere deep within me that I was going to be his wife," she said. Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn and more celebrities mourn the demise of the legendary actor

It was Saira Banu's mother Naseem Banu who acted as a cupid between the two. When Saira Banu turned 22, over a long drive, Dilip Kumar proposed to her and it was an instant yes. They tied-the-knot in 1966 but people were of an opinion that they will soon part ways given the age gap. Dilip Kumar was 44 when he married Saira Banu. However, their love proved everybody wrong. Also Read - Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98

Like every marriage, theirs suffered a rough patch too when a Pakistani lady entered Dilip Kumar's life. He was reportedly in a relationship with a lady called Asma in the 1980s whom he met at a cricket match. But two years later, he broke up with her and returned to Saira Banu. Ever since then, they were together, through thick and thin.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu were and will remain to be the greatest and purest lovebirds in the history of Indian cinema.