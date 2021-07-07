RIP Dilip Kumar: Saira Banu is distraught in these heartbreaking pictures as the family brings home the legendary actor's body

is no more. The veteran actor passed away at the age of 98 at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital. He had been unwell and was hospitalised. The late actor’s body was brought home from the hospital. In the pics, we can see a distraught . Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Saif Ali Khan gets trolled for Bhoot Police; Ajay Devgn's Bhuj gets a release date; Asur 2 goes on floors and more

On Monday, Saira had asked everyone to keep Dilip ji in their prayers. She had also tweeted out saying that his health had been improving. This is indeed a tragic loss for the entertainment industry and his family.

Some of his most famous films include Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986). His last stint in films was 1998's Qila.

Meanwhile, condolence messages have been pouring in for the actor. tweeted, "To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti."

wrote, "Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji. #DilipKumar."