RIP Dilip Kumar: The legendary actor's funeral to take place at 5 PM; other details here

Dilip Kumar, Bollywood's Kohinoor, left for his heavenly abode this morning. He was admitted to Hinduja hospital, Mumbai a few days ago and was reportedly in ICU. It was their family friend Faisal Farooqui who informed about his demise on Twitter. On Dilip Kumar's official Twitter handle, he wrote, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return." Now an update about his funeral has been shared.

Dilip Kumar's funeral will take place in the evening at 5 pm. A tweet on Dilip Kumar's handle reads, "Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai." His mortal remains have been taken to his home in Pali Hill. Shabana Azmi is among the first ones to have reached his residence to be by the side of grieving Saira Banu and bid her final adieu to Dilip Saab.

Fans and friends from the industry are mourning the grave loss on social media. Sharing a throwback picture, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to SairajiFolded hands #DilipKumar." Akshay Kumar wrote, "To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti."

Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan grieved Dilip Kumar's demise and wrote, "An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' .. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. Palms up togetherPalms up togetherPalms up together. Deeply saddened." May his soul rest in peace.