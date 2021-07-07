RIP Dilip Kumar: The 'Tragedy King' was among the first to charge 1 lakh per film; Know about his net worth here

Dilip Kumar's demise has left the entire film industry mourning. An era has come to an end. He breathed his last at the age of 98 at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He had been admitted to the hospital a few days ago and reportedly was in the ICU. His wife Saira Banu was by his side when he left for his heavenly adobe. His legacy with forever be cherished. Dilip Kumar indeed deserved every penny that he earned. Despite being one of the richest, he lived a simple lifestyle. Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: The legendary actor's funeral to take place at 5 PM; other details here

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Dilip Kumar's net worth was said to be $85 million. When converted, it comes to Rs 627 crore. Acting was said to be his major source of income. Reportedly, he was the first one in the industry to charge Rs 1 lakh per film in the 1950s. He started his career in 1944 and within no time he reached the greatest heights of success. He lived in a gorgeous bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra. Despite all the money at his feet, Dilip Kumar lived a simple life with his wife Saira Banu. He dedicated his life to charity and prayers. The actor reportedly loved to have intellectual conversations with his friends and peers.

After his health started deteriorating as he turned 80, Dilip Kumar had Saira Banu, always by his side. In the past few months, he was hospitalized frequently owing to his bad health. This morning, reports emerged that the actor has breathed his last. On his official Twitter handle, family friend shared the news saying, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui." Many stars like Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and others mourned his demise on social media.