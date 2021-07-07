RIP Dilip Kumar: When Tragedy King's presence at a wedding led to a stampede and hysteria among guests

Dilip Kumar - a name that will be engraved in bold letters in the history of Indian Cinema. An actor par excellence, Dilip Kumar was one of the greatest till date. His charisma cast a spell on everyone and ladies specially could not stop swooning. It comes as a no surprise that once his mere presence at a wedding led to a stampede kind of a situation. This anecdote was shared by Farah Khan as she mourned his demise. Also Read - Dilip Kumar used to cry and be worried like a parent during Sanjay Dutt’s troubled times – watch throwback video

Sharing a picture, she wrote that women at the wedding reception just thronged to catch his glimpse. The commotion was so much that it even broke the stage where the newly wed were standing. Her note read, "I was all of 4 yrs old when i saw my first stampede.. #dilipkumar walked into a wedding reception.. there was hysteria.. women thronged to see him, the bridal couples stage broke!! Such was the magic! He was known as the tragedy king, but i was always a fan of his comedic timing.. there will be no1 like him .. deepest condolences to #sairaji n his family." Such was the craze for the Tragedy King.

It was this morning that Dilip Kumar breathed his last. He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai a few days ago and after prolonged illness, the thespian left for his heavenly abode. All his fans, friends from the industry and otherwise are mourning his demise on social media. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' .. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. Deeply saddened ..", actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted. He also wrote, "An epic era has drawn curtains... Never to happen again..".

His funeral is set to take place at 5 pm today. May his soul rest in peace.