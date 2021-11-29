Urfi Javed is being trolled again. This time, it’s for her silver foil look. For those who are not aware, she replicated ’s look from Met Gala. A user wrote, “Isne to silver foil k usage hi badal diye.. Maayne hi badal diye... RIP silver foil users.” Another one added, “Isko koi director phone krke bulalo fir yeh shant hogi.” Read another comment, “Kamaal ka talent hai met gala to ni minabajar m khde krdo isko. bacche khus hojaenge.” Read another comment, “Swiggy , zomato se khana mngate tb chapati isme lapet kr aati he......” Watch the video below: Also Read - From Alia Bhatt to Urfi Javed – 5 Bollywood and TV stars who became easy targets for trolls this week [VIEW PICS]

This is not the first time Urfi was trolled. A few days ago, she was slammed by netizens for wearing a black cut-out dress. Have a look at her post below:

In an interview to Etimes, she was asked about the trolling. She said, "I never gave a f***. I don't care at all." She added that she doesn't know why she was like this but it doesn't bother me. She also said that the opinion of stupid people doesn't bother her. "Of course, media too to an extent, they also slut-shamed me," said the Bigg Boss OTT contestant.

She recently posted a few pictures in which she is seen enjoying the sunshine. "I better get a hair shampoo ad after this picture." she wrote.