Rohit Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan come together for Mumbai Police’s Nirbhaya Squad initiative; Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor and more celebs react

Rohit Shetty has directed a video while Amitabh Bachchan has lent his impeccable voice for Mumbai Police's Nirbhaya Squad initiative. In the video we can see how a few women are harassed and what happens after that.