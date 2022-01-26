, have joined hands for Mumbai Police’s Nirbhaya Squad initiative. Rohit has directed a video while Big B has lent his impeccable voice. In the video we can see how a few women are harassed and what happens after that. Sharing the video on Twitter, Mumbai Police wrote, “Laangh Ke Ab Tu Laxman Rekha, Ban Nidar, Ban Nirbhaya! Fearless women - a trademark of Mumbai! And now a dedicated squad, which is a reflection of the fearlessness amongst the women in this city - Nirbhaya Squad. #NirhbhayaHelpline103 #NirbhayRepublic #NidarRepublic.” Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 winner: Rohit Shetty picks his favourite on Salman Khan's show, 'I want Tejasswi Prakash to win because...'

Rohit has directed many cop movies like , and and maybe was on board because of that. The video and the initiative are getting a lot of love from celebs and aam junta. tweeted, "Really grateful to our mumbai police for launching the 'NIRBHAYA SQUAD' for women safety, very helpful for working women, senior citizens, children and women in need. @MumbaiPolice #womensafety." wrote, "Kudos to the Mumbai police force for implementing a dedicated safety cell called 'Nirbhaya squad'. Created for women's safety and to prevent women related crimes, this squad will be set up in every police station across the city and one can reach out on their helpline number 103 in times of crisis. This is a great initiative and hope it helps curb the harassment against women." wrote, "Absolutely admirable initiative!

"Nirbhaya Squad" is a dedicated squad for women in Mumbai City. "103" is a dedicated helpline number that can be used by women in crisis or be used to report any women related crimes. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice #NirbhayRepublic #NidarRepublic."

The Mumbai Police is known for its creative awareness campaigns on Twitter.