director is among the most expensive directors of the film industry. As per the reports, Rohit charges Rs 25-30 crore per film. His films are blockbuster hits. The recent example is that of Sooryavanshi starring and . Rohit Shetty is now one of the most successful directors of Bollywood but he has witnessed hardship in the past. In a recent interview, Rohit revealed his first salary and how there were days when he had to skip food.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Rohit Shetty stated that his first salary was Rs 35. He stated that there were days when he had to chose between food and travel and that sometimes he had to walk to the film sets. He was quoted saying, "It was not an easy journey actually. People think that since I'm from the film industry it must have been easy for me. When I started working, I used to get just ₹35. Many times it happened that I had to choose between food and travel. Sometimes I had to miss food and sometimes travel. I also started walking on the set."

He mentioned that he used to walk from Malad to and knows the roads very well even now. It used to take him approximately 2 hours to reach. "I used to walk from Malad to Andheri, many times. It used to take me one and a half, two hours in the sun. I know the lanes so now when I tell my driver 'Take this route, not that', he looks at me in the rearview mirror 'How does he know, was he a thief before?'," he said.