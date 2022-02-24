There is a lot of global tension as Russia has announced a war on Ukraine. There are reports of Ukraine soldiers dying. Now, actress seems to have had a narrow escape. She is currently in Maldives to celebrate her birthday with her family. However, according to reports, she was shooting for a film in Ukraine just 2 two days ago. She reportedly even shot a video there. The caption of her video read, “Being able to smell the fresh air before ? shoot and disconnect from the news and your phone there’s nothing like it. Every life matters. Be like Mother Nature and love everyone without judging. #workday.” Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Did Urvashi Rautela flaunt a love bite in recent video? Here's a Fact Check

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA ?? (@urvashirautela)

Meanwhile, a few days ago, many netizens thought that she was flaunting a love bite in a video. She took to twitter and wrote that it was a lip stick. “Ridiculous!!!!! Its my red lipstick which spread from my mask. Its hard to maintain red lips ask any girl. Cant believe they can write anything to harm anyone’s image specially girls. Why dont you guys write about my achievements than spreading fake news for your own benefits." Also Read - Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Lata Mangeshkar and more: Here's why these 7 celebs NEVER got married!

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actress Bollywood below: Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Palak Tiwari and other Bollywood celebs who got trolled for strange reasons

Ridiculous!!!!! Its my red lipstick which spread from my mask. Its hard to maintain red lips ask any girl. Cant believe they can write anything to harm anyone’s image specially girls. Why dont you guys write about my achievements than spreading fake news for your own benefits. pic.twitter.com/o7mbrANMqP — URVASHI RAUTELA?? (@UrvashiRautela) February 20, 2022

On the work front, Urvashi will be seen in Inspector Avinash with , bilingual thriller Black Rose and a Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2.