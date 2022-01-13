loves cricket. Now, India is touring South Africa and are playing the final test with the series level at 1-1. Rishabh Pant played incredibly well and scored a hundred in the second innings. Impressed by his knock, Saiyami took to Twitter and wrote, “Hats off! What an incredible 100 @RishabhPant17. Under pressure to pull this off is just so commendable! Total Redemption. After all that was spoke about his batting. All upto our bowlers now! 212 in the 4th innings? What are the predictions?” Have a look at her tweet below: Also Read - Why did Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant block each other on Whatsapp? Here’s the truth

Hats off! What an incredible 100 @RishabhPant17 ?? Under pressure to pull this off is just so commendable! Total Redemption. After all that was spoke about his batting. All upto our bowlers now! 212 in the 4th innings? What are the predictions?#SAvIND #pant — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) January 13, 2022

The actress also seemed worried about the outcome of the match as she wrote, “So stressed with this match. Please guys. Majorly missing #MatchParty and our prediction games and banter which was such a stress buster.” Also Read - India Vs Pakistan: Twitter has a field day as Urvashi Rautela cheers for Rishabh Pant; WhatsApp blocking saga makes a return – read tweets

Saiyami made her debut with ’s . The film was a dud at the box office. In a past interview with BollywoodLife, she revealed how the poor box-office collection of the film led to her lose a couple of projects which also included a film. She said that she wasn't signed on the dotted line, but there were two to three films, where they had done workshops and were pretty much into the process of signing up and because the film (Mirzya) didn't make money, they kind of fizzled out. “Unfortunately, that's how the industry works and that's how it it is, that's the harsh truth. We are so used to seeing the glamour and the glitz and everyone on the outside thinks it's such a glamorous place to be and it's not just me, it's everyone who has gone through it,” said the actress. Also Read - #IndVsPak: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and more cricketers grab headlines for their rumoured link-ups with THESE Bollywood beauties