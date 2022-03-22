As you might be aware, has been involved in some legal cases and one of them is the 1998 Black Buck poaching case. The Rajasthan High Court on Monday as it accepted his plea urging that it hear the three petitions related to the case, instead of the Sessions Court. The actor had filed a petition in the Sessions Court to transfer the pending appeal to the High Court, which was accepted on Monday. A petition was also presented in the High Court on behalf of Salman in which it was pleaded that all matters are related to each other in this case and in such a situation, they should be heard together in the High Court. The HC decision is seen as a relief for the actor. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more 7 Bollywood actors and their favourite food

Salman's counsel HM Saraswat told PTI, "After a brief hearing, Justice PS Bhati granted permission to transfer the two petitions to the high court, where one petition by the state is already pending. Hearing of all these cases will now take place at one place, which will save valuable time."

According to reports, public prosecutor Gaurav Singh had no objection to these cases being heard in the High Court. Soon after, Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati issued an order to hear all the cases in the High Court itself. Salman's sister Alvira was also present in the court during the hearing on Monday. Salman's lawyer Hastimal Saraswat said that this comes as a big relief for him.

The trial court convicted Salman Khan and sentenced him to 5 years imprisonment in a Black Buck hunting case reported in the outskirts of Kankani village. However, he was acquitted in the Arms Act case, but the state government appealed against this in the Sessions Court. The state government, in fact, has also filed a petition in the High Court against the acquittal of Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, and in the Black Buck poaching case.

It can be recalled that in 1998, during the shooting of his film in Jodhpur, Salman was accused of hunting at three different places near Jodhpur city. Under this, separate cases were registered against him for hunting chinkara in the outskirts of Ghora Farm House and Bhavad village. The third case was registered for hunting two blackbucks in Kankani village. The fourth case was registered against Salman under the Arms Act.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)