Salman Khan locks in Jamtara director for niece Alizeh's debut film? Here's what we know

Just a few days ago, headlines were all about planning to launch his niece Alizeh in Bollywood. She is and Alvira Agnihotri's daughter and harbours dreams of becoming an actress. Reportedly, she has been taking acting lessons for the past two years and now her mamu jaan feels that she is ready to enter Bollywood. A few extra details about Alizeh's debut film have now come to fore.

As per a report in Etimes, Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri have locked in director Soumendra Padhi to helm Alizeh's debut film. He is the man behind Jamtara web-series that became immensely popular on OTT platform. Reportedly, it has been a year since Salman Khan and family have locked in on the director. Alvira Agnihotri too has given her nod for Soumendra Padhi to direct her daughter in her debut film. A source told the portal, "Soumendra was finalised for Alizeh's first film since nearly a year. However, it is not known yet in trade circles if at all there has been a change. So, as on date, it's Soumendra." The film is said to be backed by Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

No official confirmation has been done as such. Reports suggest that Alizeh will be launched in a grand way and an event will be held for the big announcement. We can only wait until then.

On the work front, Salman Khan has Tiger Zinda Hai 3 with in the pipeline. His recently released film Antim: The Final Truth is ruling the theatres.