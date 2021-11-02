It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday today. He turns 56 today. Several actors are wishing King Khan on his special day. Salman Khan took to Twitter to share a pic with SRK. He wrote, “Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai . Happy birthday mere bhai .. @iamsrk.” Have a look at his post below: Also Read - Trending South News today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryptic posts on life make fans worried about her mental state, Mahesh Babu reviews SS Rajamouli's RRR teaser and more
Alia shared a picture of SRK. She penned a heart-warming note to wish the actor. "My favourite person. King of not just cinema. King of goodness, king of possibly-it-all! Happy happy birthday SR You are and always will be synonymous with LOVE. Love is the greatest thing in this world. And so are you! I hope, wish and pray that you only have good, love-filled days in your life always and forever - because that's all you give us," she wrote.
Sanjay Dutt also wished SRK. "Happy Birthday Shah @iamsrk. Stay blessed!" he wrote, along with a picture of the duo and Sanjay's wife Maanayata Dutt.
Sharing several pictures on Instagram, Karan Johar penned a sweet note wishing Shah Rukh Khan a very happy birthday. He wrote, “I met him on the sets of Karan Arjun for the first time …. I tagged along with my father to hang out with Kajol… not realising i was going to meet a man who would go on to shape my life , my career and my very being ….his charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact … but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart… an unmatchable father … a rock solid husband … a loving brother and an indispensable friend …. He is all that and so much more …Love you so much Bhai … may every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way….”
