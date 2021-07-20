Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: 5 Bollywood actors with most charitable contributions

Being a celebrity involves plenty of social responsibilities. For actors and celebrities who have been involved in charitable activities for an extended period, it may be one of the numerous reasons why we continue to trust in the goodness of humanity. As some of the entertainment industry's most significant stars continue to establish new standards of genuine kindness, we look at the most generous actors in India. They have served the society with their whole heart as artists of true humanity. Also Read - Hera Pheri 3 in the making? Paresh Rawal makes a MAJOR REVELATION about the Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty starrer

: Shah Rukh Khan is known as the king of Bollywood. He is one of the world's greatest film stars and a worldwide performer with a huge fanbase. Equally famous is the renowned actor's charitable endeavors, which earned him being the first Indian to receive a special award at the 20th UNESCO Charity Gala in Germany for his devotion to such initiatives.

SRK, who received the 2011 Pyramide con Marni award for his philanthropic dedication to children's education, was also one of only two actors named to the 2014 Hurun India Philanthropy List, with fellow actor . Even as dedicated to keeping his charity endeavors out of the public eye, SRK still comes off as India's most generous actor, advancing the idea of human welfare via his involvement with many charity programs.

: He is regarded as the Greatest Actor of the Century. Amitabh Bachchan is an equally giving spirit when it comes to philanthropic endeavors. Not only is he actively engaged with organizations and institutions that work to improve society, but he also financially supports them. With a series of multimillion-dollar contributions, the celebrity has lived up to his reputation as one of India's most potent public personalities.

Bachchan's generosity ranges from his five crore donation to flood-affected people in Kerala to his 1.1 million donations to start clearing the debts of nearly 40 plagued farmers in Andhra Pradesh, another 1.1 million contribution to Resul Pookutty's foundation for a medical center in Kochi, and then another 1.1 million donation to the Maharashtra Police Welfare Fund in 2013, as well as a further 3 million donation to help clear the debts of some farmers. Amitabh Bachchan has extended his charitable efforts via the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Memorial Trust, which he established, by committing to light 3,000 houses in India with solar energy.

Salman Khan: He is almost as well-known for his many charitable endeavors as he is for his celebrity image and Bollywood's most eligible bachelor. Salman Khan is every bit as respected off-screen as he is on-screen. After volunteering with many organizations during his career, Khan founded his non-profit organization, the Being Human Foundation, dedicated to assisting the poor. Indeed, Khan's charity toward people in need has been so conspicuous that his prominence still places him among India's most generous actors even without the facts and statistics. Salman Khan, in particular, does not hesitate for a minute to spend money to assist the lives of disadvantaged children in any manner he can.

: Kamal Haasan is a talented actor who has experimented in a variety of artistic fields. He is a south hero whose millions of admirers attest to his great appeal. Appropriately, as one of the first Indian celebrities to turn his fan groups into charity organizations dedicated to advancing his humanitarian causes, Haasan comes across as one of the most generous performers in India. With his dedication to assisting and supporting youngsters living with HIV/AIDS, this industry veteran and multi-talented individual offer himself as a model of compassionate kindness.

: If anybody who lives up to his many incarnations as a true hero on the silver screen as he does in real life, it has to be Akshay Kumar, the of Bollywood. Kumar has already pledged himself to the goal of universal welfare via his selection of films that deal with social problems. And, via his many charitable donations, this big-hearted celebrity is now demonstrating the same commitment in person through his generous cash contributions to various organizations.

Whether it's giving money to flood-ravaged Indian states or drought-stricken farmers, or lending money to the Prime Minister's health care fund, Kumar has been the most outspoken actor in recent years when it comes to philanthropy. Through his enormous contributions, which also serve as a fast reaction to whatever problem the country is now experiencing, the actor has positioned himself as the most generous and one of India's most popular public figures.