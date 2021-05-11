Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera REVEALS how he met the megastar for the first time

The pair of and his bodyguard Shera symbolises trust, loyalty and friendship. While the actor has always considered Shera as a member of his family, the professional relationship between the duo has been for 26 long years. While there are rumours about Salman launching Shera's son in Bollywood, we came across Shera's recent interview with a YouTube channel, where he revealed about his first meeting with Salman Khan. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani: 15 Bollywood actresses who played mothers at a very young age – view pics

Revealing the incident, Shera said, "We first met when I was handling security for Whigfield’s show. She’s a Hollywood singer, she’d come down. I met Salman again when , the Hollywood hero, had come to India. Speed had released and Matrix was about to release. I did my first show with Salman in Chandigarh, and we’ve been together ever since.” He also spoke about Salman's gesture, when he played a bodyguard in 2009 film and dedicated the film to him. Shera said, "Who else has ever done such a thing for his bodyguard in the industry? I am like a horse decked up at a wedding to carry the groom. I am only concerned about my Maalik (Salman) and wherever he goes, I am there. I am his Yes Man. Till date, whatever Maalik has asked, I’ve done. That is why I am a part of Maalik’s family." Also Read - Jackie Shroff REVEALS how Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating his son Tiger Shroff, addressed him on Radhe sets

