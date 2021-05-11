Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera REVEALS how he met the megastar for the first time

Salman Khan will be next seen in Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is scheduled to hit the screens during the Eid weekend. The film, which is the adaptation of the Korean film, The Outlaws, also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gautam Gulati, Bharath and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.