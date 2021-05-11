Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan, confirms she had tested COVID-19 positive in April – know deets

In a recent interaction with the media, Salman Khan revealed that his sister Arpita Khan had tested positive for COVID-19. He added that she didn’t have any symptoms. Also Read - From Ranbir Kapoor to Rajkummar Rao and Aayush Sharma – 5 new-age actors who underwent shocking body transformations for their movies

A while ago, Aprita issued a statement clarifying that she had indeed tested tested positive in April. "I tested positive for Covid-19 in the beginning of the month of April 2021 however I was asymptomatic. I followed all the guidelines and protocols and thankfully with the grace of God I have fully recovered and have been well since," she said, adding "Stay Safe. Stay Strong. Stay Positive."

Arpita got married to Aayush Sharma in 2014. They have two children - Ahil and Ayat. In December last year, they celebrated their sixth anniversary. Arpita took to Instagram to wish her hubby on their special day while sharing a couple of mushy photos and wrote, "From being my friend to being my husband, I cherish the journey we decide to pave together. I am glad we gambled our lives to each other 6 years back. Happy Anniversary my LOVE. For the first time we our not celebrating together but I am so happy your doing what you love doing best. To many more year of togetherness , happiness , gossip , fights , differences & ................. I MISS YOU & LOVE YOU @aaysharma."

While interacting with the media on his birthday in 2019, Salman Khan was asked about his niece Ayat, who was born on Salman's birthday. Reacting to the same, he had said, "Now I have become everything - paternal uncle and maternal uncle. I think I couldn't have asked for a better gift than this. The best gift our family has got is a newborn baby in the house. We are very happy. Today, it was all about my birthday, 'Dabangg' and Ayat."