It's Salman Khan’s birthday today. He turns 56. On the occasion of his special day, the actor had an interaction with the media during which he spoke about his upcoming films. He said, “Tiger 3 should release by December 2022, and Pathan likely to release before that. Shah Rukh Kahn and I will feature in both the films. We will maybe come together in another film later.” Now, fans are going crazy over this news. Tiger 3 and Pathan are both trending on Twitter. “Salman Khan confirms that #Pathan will come before Tiger 3 in 2022 and there will be one proper action film starring both. SPY UNIVERSE getting bigger and real,” wrote a fan. Another tweet read, “Salman talks about Tiger 3, NE 2 Pathan and also reveals that there will be another film after #Pathan and #Tiger3 which will have him and SRK.Fire So yes, we’re gonna get a proper movie with Tiger and Pathan together!!! Pathan will be released before Dec.” Also Read - Is this why Salman Khan-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah did not take off? The real reasons will make you go Haww!
Have a look at the tweets below:
Meanwhile, Salman and his family had a major scare yesterday when he was bitten by a snake and hospitalised. Talking about it, he said, “A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now.” Also Read - Salman Khan drops MAJOR hint about the release dates of Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan – Read Deets
