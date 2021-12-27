It's ’s birthday today. He turns 56. On the occasion of his special day, the actor had an interaction with the media during which he spoke about his upcoming films. He said, “Tiger 3 should release by December 2022, and Pathan likely to release before that. Shah Rukh Kahn and I will feature in both the films. We will maybe come together in another film later.” Now, fans are going crazy over this news. Tiger 3 and Pathan are both trending on Twitter. “Salman Khan confirms that #Pathan will come before Tiger 3 in 2022 and there will be one proper action film starring both. SPY UNIVERSE getting bigger and real,” wrote a fan. Another tweet read, “Salman talks about Tiger 3, NE 2 Pathan and also reveals that there will be another film after #Pathan and #Tiger3 which will have him and SRK.Fire So yes, we’re gonna get a proper movie with Tiger and Pathan together!!! Pathan will be released before Dec.” Also Read - Is this why Salman Khan-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah did not take off? The real reasons will make you go Haww!

Salman Khan confirms that #Pathan will come before Tiger 3 in 2022 and there will be one proper action film starring both. SPY UNIVERSE getting bigger and real. @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/dvF1OomEL9 — ? (@Srkxfighters) December 27, 2021

Pathan will be released before Dec. pic.twitter.com/h4CPsopyVG — ?Sourav Srkian Das? (@SrkianDas04) December 27, 2021

What I really like about #SalmanKhan is - if you ask him about his new projects, he'll tell you directly whether he's doing it or not. He's not like other stars who are like- can't say anything, I can't talk, let's see, blah blah blah.#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan #Tiger3 #Pathan — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) December 27, 2021

So Finally Salman Khan Confirms That #Pathan Will Release Before Tiger3, That Means Pathan Will Release Before December, Most Probably We Can Hope Diwali 2022 for Pathan, Let's See Hope for The Best ??#Pathan #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/rzFgsQn2rF — SRK'S Faizy (@SrkianFaizy) December 27, 2021

Salman Khan confirm #pathan 2 times to media . Bhai jaan ho toh ese ho . Khud ke birthday pe srk fans ko khush kr dia . #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan — Akshat Jain srk? (@JainIamakshat) December 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Salman and his family had a major scare yesterday when he was bitten by a snake and hospitalised. Talking about it, he said, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now."