and have been seen together a number of times. They were even seen walking out together. It gave an impression that they are quite close in real life. But that is not the case. In an interview with the times, Sarah has opened up phone her bond with Janhvi. She has said that they are not best friends. She said that Janhvi and her have much more in common than people might think. She added that while they are not best friends, they both have their circle of friends for years. She went on to say that they both are ambitious, career-oriented and strong girls who have lost two years of our careers to the pandemic. Stated the Atrangi Re actress, "Who will understand the restlessness I feel in my heart to go back on the set more than Janhvi? By the time I got used to my life on set, we went into lockdown. That's what binds us the most."

Sara added that whether it's or Janhvi, she really like them both. "We all are who we are. You have to be comfortable in your own skin," said the actress. She added that the reason why , Radhika, Janhvi or her are all here today is that they all have something to offer. "We need to believe that and be comfortable with it," said Janhvi.

On the professional front, Sara just finished shooting for Laxman Utekar's next with . On the other hand, Janhvi has films like Good Luck Jerry and in her kitty.