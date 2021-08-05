Sara Ali Khan reveals why she doesn't want to live with dad Saif Ali Khan but with mom Amrita Singh

has opened up about her parents Saif Ali Khan and 's divorce. They parted ways in 2004. On Voot’s Feet Up With The Stars, Season 3, she said that Amrita and Saif weren't happy together and the best decision at the point was to part ways. Sara said, "It’s very simple. If you see there are two options. Either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy with their own lives, and you also get a different kind of love and warmth every time you meet.” Also Read - Bell Bottom: Here's how Lara Dutta transformed into former PM Indira Gandhi – watch BTS video

She said that she lives with her mother, who is her best friend and means everything to her. "I have a father too who is always available on the phone, and I can meet him whenever I want. I don't think they were happy together ultimately, so I guess to separate was the best decision to make at the time," stated Sara.

She added that both of them are happy in their own world and lives and because of that their kids are happy too. "All of us are much happier than we would have been for sure. So, everything happens for a reason," Sara said.

It seems Sara shares a good rapport with Saif's wife . They are often seen celebrating festivals together. She recently celebrated Eid with the family and shared a picture featuring Taimur and Jeh.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re along with and . The film was supposed to release in February this year but got delayed due to Coronavirus.