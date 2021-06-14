Sara Ali Khan shares an unrecognisable throwback and reveals the one thing that hasn't changed!

took to Instagram to share a picture in which she is seen playing cards with her friends. She also shared a throwback pic which was taken before she entered Bollywood. She was much heavier at that time and looks almost unrecognisable. Well, the common factor in both the pictures is her playing cards. Sara captioned the pictures, "Still playing cards," and, "Throwback." Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REVEALED the real reason for refusing the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The actress told Vogue India that the transition from pizza to salad and from lethargy to cardio is how she kickstarted her fitness journey. She said that she simply started eating healthy and began working out when in New York.

Sara Ali Khan was seen in Imtiaz Ali’s with . She was trolled for ‘overacting’ in the trailer. Talking to Film Companion, the Coolie No 1 actress had said that was affected a lot at that time. She said that she does not mind being trolled for being fat r for wearing a cap. “But I am here to act. That is my job. That is my profession. That is serious. So, when I am trolled for that, suddenly, with all the confidence still intact, it is harder for me to sit there and say ignore the trolls. For the first time, it actually kind of hurts. It hit me.”

The actress defended herself by saying she was aware of her character and added that they were not allowed to see the monitor. She said that she had no idea what it was looking like. “I’ve spoken to Imtiaz sir about this and what’s also happened is the fact that I don’t look good in that. When it comes to trolling for overacting, I’ll be honest with you…not only was I acutely aware of what my character had to feel but Imtiaz sir made me feel exactly what Zoe had to feel at in that point of time,” said Sara.