Satyameva Jayate 2 has become the latest victim of film piracy. The starrer has been leaked online on Tamilrockers and other sites. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film stars John in a triple role. A sequel of the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate, it also features , Rajeev Pillai and in key roles.

The film released today and is already available online. Piracy is becoming a huge concern for the filmmakers as it affects the film business. Many other films like Drushyam 2, Kurup, Annaatthe, , Bell Bottom, Bhuj, Shershaah, Mimi, , Ray, Grahan, Fast & Furious 9 Hindi, Sherni,Loki, The Family Man 2, Sardar Ka Grandson, Mumbai Saga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum and AK vs AK have been victims of piracy. It is believed that even if the piracy platforms are banned, they again appear with a different domain. We urge users to refrain from any kind of piracy.

John will be seen on KBC 13 to promote the film. In a promo, we can see him interacting with . Sharing an anecdote, he said, "Dhoom ke baad main aapke ghar aaya that, motorcycle pe. Aapne bola Abhishek ko encourage mat karna haan. Jab Abhishek neeche aaya, aapne bola 'wow what a bike!' (After Dhoom I came to your place on a motorcycle. You asked me not to encourage Abhishek. Later, when Abhishek came down you looked at my bike and exclaimed 'Wow! what a bike!')" In the promo, we can also seem him in tears.