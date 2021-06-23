SAY WHAT! 46 years later, Amitabh Bachchan reveals that his ICONIC Deewar look was a result of THIS mistake

Wow...this one comes as a massive shocker! So, all of us definitely recall Amitabh Bachchan's iconic look as a coolie in Deewar and the blue shirt he wore in certain scenes of the movie, with it tied at his waist. However, you'd be surprised to know that the look wasn't planned in that way at all by either Director Yash Chopra, writers Salim-Javed, the film's costume designer or the superstar himself. In fact, it was the result of a wardrobe malfunction brought about by the tailor who had sewed the shirt in question, and the revelation comes straight from Big B himsel.