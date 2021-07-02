Say what! Karan Johar didn't want Alia Bhatt in Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan's Kapoor & Sons? Shares shocking deets

Alia Bhatt is Karan Johar's one of the best protégés. She started her Bollywood career with KJo's Student of the Year along with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra and since then there has been no looking back for her. She has turned into one of the finest and most versatile actors of Bollywood. Then why did Karan try to sabotage her casting in Kapoor & Sons? Yes, that's a revelation that he has himself made. Also Read - RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2, Liger and more: South films which will release in multiple languages

Kapoor & Sons is among one of the best hits of Alia's career but during the casting, Karan Johar had supposedly tried to not get her onboard. During the 'Inside the writers' room' session on Clubhouse, the filmmaker said that he was okay with Alia not wanting to do the film. He was quoted saying, "I tried to sabotage her casting because I had a one-on-one with Alia and I said, 'Listen, you don't have to do every Dharma film. You don't like it, you don't do it because the part is really nothing.' She was like, 'Yeah, I know but I love Shakun (Batra), I'll just hear it for him, he's a good friend.' I said, 'Yeah, yeah, but don't do it. It's fine because it's called Kapoor & Sons and you're not a Kapoor in the film."

Alia did hear the script and fell in love with it. "She heard (the script) and she comes to my room and says, 'I really want to do this film, I really love the script, I don't care about my role.' I thought more power to her that she actually didn't see the footage, she didn't see the length of the role, she just saw the film and I wish all actors in our industry thought like that," Karan added further.

Well, we are glad that Karan's sabotaging tactic didn't work and Alia signed Kapoor & Sons.