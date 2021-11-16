Ruling the charts yet again with her sensational recent release 'Kusu Kusu' from Satyamev Jayate 2, has impressed the audience with her explosive moves and remarkable dedication. Offering another instance of her commitment and professionalism, Nora Fatehi shot for her recent song despite being almost choked by her costume for six hours. Also Read - Sooryavanshi box office: Pathan, Tiger 3, '83 and 7 more Bollywood biggies that can break the records of the Akshay Kumar starrer in the pandemic era

In the second look of the song, featuring Nora in a veil cape attached to her bodysuit, the cape was tied to her necklace. However, due to the weight of the heavy veil, the necklace choked on Nora's neck, leaving horrifying marks.

Talking about the experience, Nora Fatehi said, "On sets we often have minor incidents like scraping of knees, bleeding of feet, or something like that, but this definitely has been my worst experience on set. The necklace was extremely tight around my neck because of the weight of the cape and since I was constantly moving, it kept brushing more leaving really horrifying marks at the end of the shoot. It almost felt like someone has tied a rope around my neck and dragged me across the floor,but because we had limited time for the shoot, I continued to film the song and only took a break after we completed the sequence."

Earlier, during the shoot of 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', Nora succumbed to an injury on the face during an action sequence , leaving a permanent mark on her forehead. With repeated instances, Nora Fatehi is consecutively offering testimonies of her dedication and professionalism, emerging as one of the most bankable and versatile perfomers of the industry. Shes willing to go the extra mile to keep the bar high and maintain high standards on all her glamorous looks.