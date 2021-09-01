Say what? Ranbir Kapoor used to give sister Riddhima’s clothes to his girlfriends for THIS reason

We all know that is super-funny. But he doesn’t get enough credit for his interviewing skills. He is simply great and makes celebs super-comfortable. This makes them say many interesting stories. Actress Neetu Kapoor with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani are going to be seen as the special guests on the Sunday episode of . The mother-daughter duo has some interesting conversations with host Kapil Sharma. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal and others dance on friendship song, Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey-Madalsa Sharma turn romantic in a reel video and more

During one such conversation, Kapil asks Riddhima to elaborate the time when she was studying in London and her brother used to take her things without seeking her permission and give them to his girlfriends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Riddhima laughingly says, "Yes, I was studying in London and had returned home during the holidays. I was just sitting around one day and saw one of his female friends come home. Then I noticed that the top she was wearing was very similar to the one I had. It was then that I realised that to save his pocket money, he used to give most of my belongings."

Well, we really didn’t know this thing about Ranbir. Did you?

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen with his current girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, a sci-fi superhero trilogy. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and others. He will also be seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. That’s not all. He will also be starring in Luv Ranjan’s next.

(With inputs from IANS)