Say what! Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar confirmed for Dhoom 4? These viral posts suggest so

Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan and others starrer Dhoom 3 was a major flop at the box office. However, despite that, fans are pretty eager to know deets about Dhoom 4. And well, if names of biggies such as Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar associating with the next instalment of the franchise hit headlines, who wouldn't be excited? Yes, you read the names right! A few viral posts on social media suggest that these two are going to be a part of Dhoom 4.

A netizen has shared a poster of Dhoom 4 along with Salman Khan's name on it while another netizen has shared that Akshay Kumar had a meeting with head honcho of YRF, Aditya Chopra to confirm his presence in Dhoom 4. "Big & Breaking News :- AkshayKumar Sir meeting with #AdityaChopra ...!! #Dhoom4 Almost Confirm. Dil thaam ke baithiye," read the viral tweet. While there is immense buzz around these two, neither the makers nor the stars have confirmed any reports as yet. Check out viral tweets here:

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor has Tiger 3 on cards. He will be sharing the screen space with Katrina Kaif in this one. He reportedly also has Khiladi and Master remake. He recently released Radhe on OTT and his fans were over the moon as it was his Eid gift to them. Salman Khan also reportedly has Kick 2.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar has his hands full. The actor will next be seen in Sooryavanshi along with Katrina Kaif. He then has Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re and Bell Bottom. He is one of the busiest actors of Bollywood and we wonder if he has any slots empty for Dhoom 4. But he is Akshay Kumar so you never know.