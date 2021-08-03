Say what! Sara Ali Khan suffers an injury; actress gives a glimpse of her bloodied nose with a famous knock-knock joke

is pretty active on social media. Apart from sharing some beautiful pictures and videos on social media, Sara also uses Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her creative side. We all are aware of the famous knock-knock joke that she pulls off and her mashallah shayaris that leave everyone laughing hard. But this time around, her knock-knock joke is not very hilarious as she has revealed about the nose injury that she braced. Also Read - From Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif: 10 Bollywood hotties who are blessed with the best bikini bod

Taking to her Instagram account, Sara shared a video in which we see her with a white cotton pad on her nose. She goes on to say, "Knock-knock whose there?" Answering, she says, "Knock". When asked "Knock who?" the actress says, "More like knock-out". She removes the cotton pad and gives a glimpse of her bloodied nose post the injury. In the caption, she joked that she shamed her family with his. In Hindi, she wrote, "Sorry Amma Abba Iggy Naak kaat di maine." By Iggy, we assume she's talking about brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Kudos to the lady for keeping the spirits high. Her fans are worried and are dropping heartbroken emojis. Take a look at the video below:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has Atrangi Re along with and in her kitty. The film was supposed to release in February this year, however, given the Coronavirus situation in India, it has suffered a delay. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai. The actress was last seen in Coolie No 1 along with . The film had a digital release as the theatres remained shut during the pandemic.