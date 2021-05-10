Say what! Shah Rukh Khan to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for THIS film?

Well, the SRKians have been waiting for the superstar to recreate his magic on the silver screen for quite some times as he was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which released in December 2018. While the actor is currently busy with the shooting of Pathan, the latest reports suggest that he might reunite with the master filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a love story titled Izhaar, which is based on the real-life incident of an Indian guy and Norwegian girl. Also Read - Jodhaa Akbar set destroyed as a major fire breaks out at Karjat's ND studio – watch video
The story narrates the love story of a couple, where the boy cycles all the way to Norway for his love. While the plot already looks interesting for us, it will be interesting to see whether Shah Rukh Khan gives a nod to this one. Earlier SRK and SLB collaborated for 2002's Devdas, which was one of the most successful films of that year. .Based on the 1917 novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the film also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar and Vijayendra Ghatge in pivotal roles. Also Read - Trisha Krishnan pens a heartfelt note thanking her fans for their birthday wishes 'amidst terribly distressing times'
Talking about SRK's comeback film Pathan, it also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the espionage thriller is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of Salman Khan as RAW agent Tiger. On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which features Alia Bhatt in the titular role, will release on July 30. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role and is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The story of the film is adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. Also Read - Jagame Thandhiram and Ponniyin Selvan actress Aishwarya Lekshmi expresses her love for Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan – know why
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.