Say what! Shah Rukh Khan to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for THIS film?

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali had earlier collaborated for 2002's Devdas, which was one of the most successful films of that year. Based on the 1917 novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the film also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar and Vijayendra Ghatge in pivotal roles.