Say what! Shah Rukh Khan to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for THIS film?

Well, the SRKians have been waiting for the superstar to recreate his magic on the silver screen for quite some times as he was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which released in December 2018. While the actor is currently busy with the shooting of Pathan, the latest reports suggest that he might reunite with the master filmmaker for a love story titled Izhaar, which is based on the real-life incident of an Indian guy and Norwegian girl.

The story narrates the love story of a couple, where the boy cycles all the way to Norway for his love. While the plot already looks interesting for us, it will be interesting to see whether gives a nod to this one. Earlier SRK and SLB collaborated for 2002's Devdas, which was one of the most successful films of that year. .Based on the 1917 novel of the same name by , the film also featured , , , , and Vijayendra Ghatge in pivotal roles.

Talking about SRK's comeback film Pathan, it also features and in pivotal roles. The film is directed by and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the espionage thriller is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of as RAW agent Tiger. On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which features in the titular role, will release on July 30. The film also stars in a pivotal role and is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The story of the film is adapted from 's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.