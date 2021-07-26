SAY WHAT! Shraddha Kapoor bagged Chaalbaaz in London as director Pankaj Parashar was blown away by her performance in THIS movie

Actors being selected for a role based on their performance in another movie is nothing new, and the latest to join the club is Shraddha Kapoor. Those with an appetite for tracking film news may well recollect that some time ago, an updated version to the legendary Sridevi's masterpiece, ChaalBaaz, which had released in 1989, was announced by the original movie's Director, Pankaj Parashar, in collaboration with T-Series, and he had also made it clear that this isn't a remake, but a new version to the classic film, retaining the same music, or at least the gist of it, the rights of which are owned by T-Series. Also Read - Prabhudheva, Farah Khan, Remo D'Souza and more: 5 choreographers who emerged as successful directors

Now, Pankaj Parashar has opened up about what convinced him that Shraddha Kapoor was an apt choice to step into Sridevi's iconic role in ChaalBaaz. Opening up about his choice, the filmmaker said that Shraddha's popularity for the role goes without saying as she has over 64M followers on Instagram alone, but at the end of the day, it's ther performance of an actor in another film or audition that gravitates a makers toward said actor, and it was her performance in producer Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi back in 2016, directed by Ahmed Khan and costarring Tiger Shroff, which had sealed the deal for Pankaj that Shraddha Kapoor was the ideal candidate for the job.