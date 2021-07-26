SAY WHAT! Shraddha Kapoor bagged Chaalbaaz in London as director Pankaj Parashar was blown away by her performance in THIS movie

Pankaj Parashar, the director of the original ChaalBaaz, has opened up about what convinced him that Shraddha Kapoor was an apt choice to step into Sridevi's iconic role, for what he has declared to be an new spin on the classic film and not a remake