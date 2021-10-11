On October 3, and ’s son along with Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a raid was carried out on a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise. According to reports, a Special court will hear Aryan’s bail plea on Wednesday. Amid his case, ‘Shah Rukh Khan gaddar hai’ is trending on Twitter. The gaddar comment reminds us of the scene in when SRK’s character Kabir Khan was slammed over match-fixing allegations. Also Read - Before Byju's paused ad featuring Shah Rukh Khan THESE 5 commercials featuring Bollywood celebs were BANNED for being controversial – view pics

There is also another trend ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, which is trending. Netizens are divided over the actor. While he is being criticised by many, he is also getting a lot of support from people. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike goes out of work because of Aryan Khan's arrest; struggling to pay children's 'school fees'

“Choose your Role Models wisely & stop Following such creeps,” read a comment. “What bhakts trying vs what actually he is Bollywood ki wajh se jane kitno ko rozgar milta h Warns mumbai jaise city m koi muh maarne ata ? So stop abusing and act to make it better,” wrote another user. “Shah Rukh Khan is a traitor, his mind is in Pakistan,” read another comment. "#ShahRukhKhan is Superstar because of his world Class Acting Persona and his inimitable Style!He has come up from the most Ordinary Background without any support of any one! That’s Why the World Earth globe americas loves him and there is frenzy about him @iamsrk," wrote another user. Also Read - Aryan Khan to spend at least two more days in jail as bail plea hearing shifts to Wednesday - read deets

Here’s a look at the reactions:

According to reports, the actor had planned to resume his work from today as he had expected Aryan will be home by then but since he still hasn’t got bail, SRK has postponed his work commitments.

