The past few days have been very tough for and family. 's name got embroiled in a drug related case and it took several days for King Khan to get bail for his son. Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid was carried out on a cruise. After spending a few days in NCB custody, he was given judicial custody and sent to Arthur Road Jail. Shah Rukh Khan and 's eldest son spent almost three weeks in jail before the Bombay High Court granted him bail. As he returned home, reports are now pouring in that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are doing their best to get Aryan Khan's life back on track.

From reports of Gauri Khan planning a special diet for Aryan Khan to Shah Rukh Khan planning to hire a bodyguard to ensure Aryan's security, a lot is being discussed. Supposedly, they are also planning a strict routine for Aryan Khan. Given that the star kid was away from home for a long time, it seems that the parents are determined to get some discipline back to his life. It is normal for kids these days to not follow a proper lifestyle and keep awry hours when it comes to waking, up sleeping and eating. Gauri Khan has supposedly set waking time, sleeping time and more for Aryan Khan. There is a focus on his eating habits and even the fitness routine, reveals family friend. He has allegedly started with light yoga but the parents have left it on him to design his fitness plan and choose a workout of his interests. Shah Rukh Khan has set a list of reading and watching material for Aryan Khan.

Over all of this, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are spending most of their time with their son.