Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar should be thankful to God; their era is ending: Priyadarshan

Filmmaker has made a big prediction when it comes to star power. With films taking a "more realistic turn", the director believes the allure of superstars will slowly be replaced by the power of good storytelling. One of the most bankable filmmakers, Priyadarshan has worked with some of the biggest names in Bollywood – from in the 2005 drama Kyon Ki..., in (2007), to , his long-time collaborator on hits like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala and .

While his films with the superstars ranged from dramas to comedies, the 64-year-old director, who has been making movies for nearly four decades across genres and languages, said the viewers today reject films they don't find authentic. "The industry has changed. I think this is the last era of superstars. Whoever is enjoying today, Shah Rukh to Salman to Akshay... they should be thankful to God. Tomorrow, the superstar will be the content."

He added that he could see how films are taking a more realistic turn. “You can't exaggerate without a believable situation. Even in a comedy or a serious film, the make-believe should look right. I don't think any film can fail if it looks convincing," Priyadarshan said.

He started his career in the 1980s directing Malayalam films like Poochakkoru Mookkuthi and 'Boeing Boeing', both with superstar , and gradually moved to Tamil and Telugu industries.

In the Hindi film industry, the filmmaker began helming acclaimed dramas in the following decade, including features like Muskurahat, and Virasat. But it was the 2000 comedy Hera Pheri that shot Priyadarshan to pan-India spotlight. The film went on to become a blockbuster, with the crackling chemistry between the lead trio Kumar, Paresh Rawal and being one of the contributing factors.

The filmmaker is currently gearing up for the release of his latest feature, Hungama 2, scheduled to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 23. The comedy will mark his return to Hindi films after the 2013 action-drama . Though Priyadarshan was known for comedies, his Hindi projects in the last decade – Aakrosh, and Rangrezz – were more in the realm of drama.

(With inputs from PTI)