Shah Rukh Khan to attend Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal’s wedding in Rajasthan?

and his family have been through one of the toughest phases of their lives in recent times. The drugs case became national news and the star kid had to be behind bars for almost a month. However, things are getting back to normal at . Aryan is back home after the Bombay High Court granted him bail and later in the bail order, declared that he was not found to be part of any conspiracy. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is also home bound from New York and very soon, the whole Khan Parivar will unite.

Now, we hear, that as life gets back to routine and Shah Rukh gears up to go back to work, he may also be seen at the much-talked about – wedding. A friend close to the actress tells us that Katrina has been very choosy about her guest-list but Shah Rukh is one of the people from Bollywood that she has extended an invitation to for her December do. Not just Katrina, but Vicky, who is a huge Shah Rukh fan has also insisted that Shah Rukh graces their big day.

As per the source, the Pathan star is known to keep his social obligations and may attend the December wedding in Rajasthan. However, the close friend was unsure if Gauri will be there too. "They are going to keep a low profile, staying away from media glare. Shah Rukh may make a quick entry and exit. He also has to get back to his shoots and will definitely not attend the entire 3-4 day wedding," said the friend.

If Shah Rukh does attend Vicky and Katrina’s wedding in December, it will become the first Bollywood event that he would be seen at after the Aryan Khan drugs case. The star was also absent from the film screening of his Bollywood bestie ’s film Antim: The Final Truth.